Police: Man Attacks 4 Girls, 2 Adults in Massachusetts Movie Theater Stabbing Spree

An “unprovoked” stabbing spree was carried out by a man donning a wig in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police said, leaving four minor girls and two adults wounded.

The knife-wielding suspect, whom police believe is also connected to a previous murder, is accused of walking into a Braintree AMC movie theater without paying and “suddenly attacked” four girls “without saying anything and without any warning.”

“The attack appeared to be unprovoked,” the Braintree Police Department said, adding that the girls — ranging from nine to 17 years old — were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

An AMC employee said the suspect was wearing “an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig,” according to CBS Boston.

The madman fled the scene in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived, then allegedly continued his attack in a Plymouth McDonald’s, the New York Post reported.

Massachusetts State Troopers discovered a female victim, 21, and a male victim, 29, suffering from apparent stab wounds at the restaurant located at the Rt. 3 Park and Ride around 7:09 p.m. They were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given which helped Troopers locate the vehicle operating on a public way in Sandwich. Troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it failed to stop,” MSP said in a press release. The suspect crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly thereafter by Sandwich and State Police.”

The alleged stabber was also treated at an area hospital after being arrested.

Sources told CBS that the suspect is also “believed to be linked to a murder investigation in Deep River, Connecticut,” the outlet reported.

An alert was put out for him by Connecticut State Police earlier on Saturday, describing him as dangerous and possibly armed with a 10-inch knife.

Local news outlet Boston 25 reported that the suspect’s name is Jared Ravizza, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

A website belonging to a Jared Ravizza, who resides part-time in Martha’s Vineyard, identifies the man as an artist and digital marketing entrepreneur. An Instagram account for the individual lists “she” as his personal pronoun.