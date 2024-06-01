Texas Elementary School Controversy: One Teacher Recorded Porn in Classroom, Another Was Allegedly Murdered

A Texas elementary school has become embroiled in controversy, as one teacher recorded pornographic videos inside a classroom, and another staff member was allegedly murdered.

Adrienne Harborth, a former music teacher at Gray Elementary in Fort Bend County, can be seen posing naked in two videos that were leaked online, the Texas Scorecard reported.

A censored video shared to X by journalist Libs of TikTok shows the disgraced teacher pulling down her pants and underwear and lifting up her shirt to reveal herself right next to children’s books.

GRAPHIC: Disturbing footage has just surfaced of a former elementary teacher at @LamarCISD setting up her camera to film a p**n*graph*c video at school. She filmed herself shaking her bare b*tt and b*easts and tw*rk*ng for the camera. .@GregAbbott_TX how can Texans be assured… pic.twitter.com/TXxcO5ok7J — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 29, 2024

Harborth’s face and school identification badge were clearly visible in the clips, which she told KHOU a vengeful ex-boyfriend posted.

“It was a poor judgment on my part,” she said in an interview published Thursday. “I would never do it again.”

She also claimed that she shot the videos either on a Sunday when she stopped by the school to pick something up or in a restroom where no one else was around.

“I’ve never sent this out to thousands of men. Like, I’m not that type of person,” Harborth explained. “This was just a relationship, a private matter, and he released it.”

Community activists Quanell X and Candice Matthews held a press conference outside the Houston-area school on Wednesday, saying the district’s response was insufficient. According to Matthews, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District officials told her that Harborth was no longer employed there for reasons unrelated to the explicit videos.

“The administration had no idea of the videos,” Matthews said.

“Now that you know about the video, now we expect for you to do your job. We expect for you to go to the Texas Education Agency. We expect for you to put a block on this teacher so this teacher cannot go to another school and do this type of foolishness,” she continued. “This can be the same type of teacher that can touch a child.”

“This is how demented teachers go from one district to the next,” she added. “So that’s why we are calling this out. We are not going to sweep this under the rug.”

Quanell X’s rant went viral on social media, as he viciously called out Harborth’s bad decisions, putting her on blast for recording her “cellulite hanging and pubic hair” in a school.

“You really can’t make this stuff up,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, a homicide investigation is underway regarding the sudden death of special education aide Laura Smith, 37, who was found in her home not far from the school with “traumatic” injuries, police told KHOU.

The mom-of-four’s husband abruptly resigned from his position at the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office after the news broke, though it is not immediately clear if he is related to the investigation in any way.

Coincidentally, Smith worked at the same school where a teacher was called out this week for shooting explicit videos of herself. Meanwhile, I’ve learned Smith’s husband resigned as a deputy constable the day after she was found. More on @KHOU #khou11 https://t.co/iiz59gSR61 pic.twitter.com/WMJBOJmbex — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 31, 2024

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death, Capt. Dalia Simons told the local outlet.

Investigators have not revealed the weapon used to kill Smith, and the death is not believed to have anything to do with the porn scandal.