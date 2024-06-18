Human remains believed to be those of a woman named Kimberly Langwell were found at a suspect’s home on Friday in Beaumont, Texas.

Tim Miller, founder and leader of Texas EquuSearch, told reporters the remains were buried under the floor of a bedroom at the residence, KFDM reported Monday, noting that Langwell was 34 when she disappeared in July 1999.

Law enforcement took 67-year-old Terry Rose into custody on Thursday and charged him with the woman’s murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

An image shows the suspect, who had dated Langwell. The couple parted ways six months before she disappeared:

In a social media post on Friday, Texas EquuSearch said the group searched long and hard for Langwell.

“Sadly, for 25 years Kimberly remained missing and her family longed for answers,” the group continued:

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, Tim Miller, Founder and Executive Director of Texas EquuSearch was called by the Beaumont Police Department to assist in the active search for Kimberly Langwell based on new information. Upon arrival and initial assessment, Tim requested the assistance of Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, Inc. (GPRS). Within minutes, an area of interest was determined and ultimately, human remains were found in the noted location. Although positive identification is to be confirmed, the family of Kimberly Langwell will finally have some answers and may be able to start a new grieving process as they bring their beloved Kimberly home. We ask you keep them in your continued prayers. Kimberly Langwell, 34, went missing in July of 1999 and was feared to have been in danger. In 2003, Texas EquuSearch… Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Friday, June 14, 2024

After Langwell disappeared on July 9, 1999, her car was found parked outside a shopping center.

“According to a probable cause affidavit for Rose’s arrest, Rose told a reliable informant he murdered Langwell inside his home on Lindbergh Drive and buried her on the property,” the KFDM report said.

After a judge signed a search warrant for the suspect’s property, police and FBI began their mission. Miller said they used ground-penetrating radar and eventually located a three by five foot area without a steel rebar underneath a bedroom floor in the home.

Miller continued:

We knew it had been cut out. I thought, “my God, it’s the perfect size for a person to bury someone.” There’s no reason the wire mesh and rebar would be cut out. City crews used concrete saws to cut into the floor, then we all began digging by hand, using shovels and spades. It was delicate work to avoid disturbing anything. We kept digging on each side of the cavity, to get lower.

Officials kept working at the site and found the remains wrapped in a blanket hours later. Authorities also used equipment to dig up part of the home’s driveway during the search, per KOMO.

In its social media post, Texas EquuSearch said, “Tim Miller would like to thank the Beaumont Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their continued trust in Texas EquuSearch to assist in the recovery of Kimberly after 25 years.”

“It is humbling and a great responsibility that is never taken lightly,” the group concluded.