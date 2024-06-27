Georgia Parents Face Murder Charges After Baby Found Dead in Street

A couple is facing charges after their baby was found dead on a street in Fulton County, Georgia, WGAL reported.

McConnellsburg residents Joshua Wooters, 19, and Emily Dickinson, 20, are facing charges for criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child, and abuse of a corpse after their newborn was found on March 11 at the intersection of North Second Street and Lincoln Way, according to the report.

Dickinson allegedly told investigators she threw her baby out of the window of her apartment after giving birth, according to the criminal complaint cited in the report. Dickinson and Wooters both reportedly lived in the apartment.

Wooters allegedly told law enforcement Dickinson cut the baby boy’s umbilical cord with a kitchen knife, according to the report. Wooters told law enforcement he believed the child died from blood loss after his umbilical cord was cut, before the baby was thrown out the window.

Pathologists determined the baby’s cause of death was bleeding to death from his umbilical stump, police said.

Both Wooters and Dickinson were arrested and taken to Bedford County Prison. They have both been denied bail, according to the report.