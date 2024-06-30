Police: Georgia Parents Molested and Offered 2-Year-Old Daughter to Be Raped by Men

A pair of Georgia parents have been arrested for one of the most heinous crimes imaginable — attempting to sell and use their two-year-old daughter for sex.

Ashlee Crawley, 26, and James Tripp, 29, were arrested last Wednesday after authorities received a tip saying that someone was trying to “solicit males in the area” to rape their toddler, the Grovetown Police Department said:

Please see the attached media release regarding the results of an investigation into child sexual abuse. Posted by Grovetown Police Department on Thursday, June 27, 2024

An investigation found that Crawley had allegedly produced and sold “explicit” content on several online platforms, sometimes using her children in the videos “for extra money.” The youngest of her children seen in the content was the two-year-old, whom police discovered was being allegedly preyed upon by her own father.

Investigators alleged that Tripp was “making plans and seeking permission from Ms. Crawley to engage in intercourse with his own two-year-old biological daughter.”

All children have since been removed from their custody and are in the care of the state, police said.

Crawley was charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of violating the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation and Prevention Act of 2007. Tripp was charged with one count of criminal attempted incest and one count of criminal attempted child molestation.

“The investigation continues and further charges are expected,” police added.

It is unclear if police have identified any suspects who allegedly bought explicit content from Crawley or contacted her about raping her daughter.

The disgraced parents are being held in the Columbia County Jail, according to Fox News.