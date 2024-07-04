Police: Las Vegas Prostitute Murdered When Army Veteran Client ‘Snapped’

An Army veteran is accused of killing a prostitute in Las Vegas, Nevada, in June after she asked him for more money.

The victim, 30-year-old Larissa Garcia, was killed in a room at the Palms Resort on June 12, the Daily Mail reported Thursday, adding that the suspect in the case is 35-year-old Jason Kendall, who turned himself in to the police.

Army veteran Jason Kendall allegedly confesses to killing Vegas sex worker, mother of two after he ‘snapped’ https://t.co/AT0jocJBIT pic.twitter.com/2e99jwymSb — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2024

The incident happened during a $2,000 “sex session,” the outlet said, detailing a police report regarding the case:

“Jason said Larissa requested additional payment and he ‘snapped,”’ documents said. “He hit her in the face and ‘choked’ her for ‘ten minutes’ and ‘then had sex with her.'” After having sex with Larissa, Jason wrote he “dragged her away from the door and left.” He told cops that after leaving the hotel he called 911 to report an overdose. Kendall allegedly confessed to choking Garcia on June 12. He is now being held in custody without bail, and faces charges of open murder, sexual assault, and battery.

Not long after the incident, Kendall called 911 anonymously and said someone had overdosed inside the hotel room. When authorities found the room and entered, Garcia was lying on the floor and had a cut on her jaw.

At the time it was believed the woman was overdosing, and she was transported to a local hospital. However, there was no alcohol or drugs in her blood, and doctors suspected she had been the victim of battery.

Police just released this photo of Jason Kendall, the man accused of killing an escort in a Las Vegas hotel room. https://t.co/pdhEt7mxPw pic.twitter.com/QjizhgREpI — David Charns (@davidcharns) June 30, 2024

The woman was declared brain dead and passed away days after the incident occurred. Law enforcement eventually learned that Kendall had booked the hotel room, and surveillance footage recorded the man and woman meeting in the building’s lobby. Kendall was then seen leaving the establishment by himself approximately one hour later.

“Police learned that Garcia had worked for an escort service, and after getting a search warrant, found that Kendall had viewed an escort ad and discussed with her where they’d meet at the Palms,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday.

Friends told News Now 8 that Garcia was the mother of two. She had reportedly become a so-called “sex worker” to pay for her schooling, the outlet said Monday.

According to the non-profit group Exodus Cry, calling prostitution “sex work” is a false narrative. In a video, Exodus Cry points out that women who engage in prostitution regularly experience violence, exploitation, and dehumanization when they are in contact with sex buyers and pimps:

Exodus Cry explains:

Around the world, there is a growing movement of people seeking to legalize or fully decriminalize prostitution. Their position is that by fully decriminalizing all aspects of the sex industry, prostitution will become safer and more empowering for women. This is patently false and creates an even worse situation for those in prostitution.

It further notes that the vast number of individuals in prostitution want to get out.

The website also notes:

Every country that embraces legalization or full decriminalization experiences higher rates of sex trafficking than in countries where sex buying is illegal. As legalization and full decriminalization drive more men to consume and use women for sex, traffickers and pimps capitalize on the increased demand, and pull more women and children into the sext trade in order to meet the demand. This leads to more women and children experiencing more violence, abuse, and rape.

Exodus Cry adds, “Prostitution is primarily the result of a lack of choice among the most marginalized, vulnerable, and defenseless people in the world.”