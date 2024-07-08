A woman in Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested over the weekend after the body of her newborn baby was discovered in the trunk of her vehicle, WLKY reported.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call on Saturday to reports of a baby in a bag on the 700 block of Zorn Avenue in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood, according to the report.

When police arrived, the baby’s mother, 22-year-old Daira Mejia Aguilar, was at the scene. Police said they found a bag inside an apartment closet with what looked like blood and flies in it, the report states.

Police reportedly read Aguilar her Miranda rights, after which she told them she had given birth on July 2 and then wrapped the baby in a blanket and placed it in a trash bag in the closet. Police did not disclose the sex of the child.

Aguilar allegedly told police she placed her newborn in the trunk of her car before they arrived, according to the report.

Detectives searched her vehicle on Sunday and found the baby wrapped in a blanket in the trunk. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term newborn.

“They say the baby’s condition as to whether it was stillborn, died during birth, or died after birth is still under an ongoing investigation by the coroner,” according to the report.

Aguilar was arrested and is facing a charge of abuse of a corpse. She was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and was due to appear in court on Monday morning.