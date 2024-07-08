Stabbing Horror Unfolds in Front of Children at New York Theme Park

A tourist at a New York theme park was left in serious condition after being stabbed while on a family vacation over the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said.

Long Island resident Daniel Tomasky, 42, allegedly attacked 47-year-old James Burns from Edgewater, Florida, after their families got into an altercation at Adventureland Amusement Park in Farmingdale, the Daily Mail reported.

While Suffolk County Police said that Burns and Tomasky were acquainted with each other, it is unclear if the two families traveled to the park together on Sunday.

“Children watched in horror” as Tomasky allegedly plunged a knife into Burns’ abdomen, according to the outlet.

Arrest records that the publication obtained reveal that the suspect has multiple weapon offenses dating back to 2001.

Burns was taken to an area hospital in “serious condition,” ABC7NY reported.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico was at Adventureland with his own family when he saw the gory aftermath of the stabbing.

“Walking from the antique car ride area of the park, I saw a man [sitting] on a picnic bench bleeding and clenching his abdomen just after being stabbed,” Panico wrote on Facebook.

“The overwhelming and rapid response by the Suffolk County Police Department, NYS Police and even the SUNY Farmingdale University Police, was reassuring to see,” he continued. “The day continued for park goers and their families without incident thanks to the prompt and professional response by law enforcement.”

Adding that he hopes Burns makes a full recovery, Panico noted that it was sad that a “senseless act of violence” unfolded at a family-friendly park.

The Suffolk County Police Department arrested Tomasky at the scene and hit him with several charges, including first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.