Sheriff: Arizona Woman Dies After Jumping from Boyfriend’s Moving Car During Domestic Violence Kidnapping

A woman died after leaping out of a moving vehicle that her 36-year-old boyfriend was driving up Mt. Lemmon in Arizona on Saturday evening.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence call from a woman who said she was trapped inside a vehicle with her boyfriend, who had allegedly taken an illegal drug, KVOA reported Sunday.

The suspect reportedly refused to pull over and let the woman out, and when deputies tried to make a traffic stop, the driver led them on a pursuit along Catalina Highway.

As the car’s speed ranged from 25 to 45 miles per hour, “The woman, who has not been identified, reportedly jumped from the moving car during the pursuit,” the outlet said.

Once crews rendered medical aid to the woman, they took her to a local hospital, where she eventually died. Meanwhile, the vehicle pursuit finally ended, and officials were able to arrest the suspect, identified as William Holloway.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

Holloway — who is now facing several felony charges, including domestic violence kidnapping, first-degree homicide, and unlawful flight from law enforcement — was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women defines domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner.”

The site continued:

Domestic violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic, psychological, or technological actions or threats of actions or other patterns of coercive behavior that influence another person within an intimate partner relationship. This includes any behaviors that intimidate, manipulate, humiliate, isolate, frighten, terrorize, coerce, threaten, blame, hurt, injure, or wound someone.

Warning signs of abuse, per the National Domestic Violence Hotline, include a person telling his/her partner they never do anything correctly, preventing his/her partner from making decisions, pressuring his/her partner for sex, intimidating his/her partner through looks or actions, or intimidating his/her partner with weapons.

“The warning signs of abuse don’t always appear overnight and may emerge and intensify as the relationship grows,” the site reads.