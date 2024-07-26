A 31-year-old Chicago man named Cleophus Polk is accused of brutally killing a man three days after he was placed on felony pretrial release.

Officials had an arrest warrant for the suspect for several months because he quit going to his court dates regarding a stolen motor vehicle case, CWB Chicago reported on Friday.

However, he was set loose again on July 12 after being caught and brought before Judge Michael Clancy.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

Prosecutors say he stabbed and beat a man to death with a board 3 days after being placed on felony pretrial release. He's the 21st person accused of killing or trying to kill someone in Chicago this year while on pretrial release.https://t.co/yiE0eqFGJk — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) July 26, 2024

Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Cooper detailed the incident. She said a few hours before the murder, a security camera located at a liquor store filmed the suspect buying something and having a disagreement with a clerk near West North Avenue.

When the store closed and the clerk moved to leave, he noticed the 43-year-old victim, who was carrying a bag and using a board as a walking stick, strolling nearby.

Cooper said the clerk watched the victim approach Polk after the suspect called to him, and the victim did not use the board in a threatening way towards Polk. However, Polk allegedly grabbed the board with one hand and stabbed him with the other hand before chasing him down the street and hitting him with the board.

Polk is accused of demanding the victim’s wallet, going through his pockets, and taking the man’s jacket and other items of clothing as he lay motionless on the ground.

“About five minutes later, Polk returned to the scene and searched the victim for valuables again. He also launched into another attack, striking the fallen man with his fists, the board, and a heavy bag, according to Cooper,” the CWB Chicago report said, adding that the victim died a few days later of head trauma and other injuries he suffered.

Now, the suspect who is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery, was ordered to be detained pending a trial.

In July 2023, a man was accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend 150 times with scissors while she was visiting with her children in Chicago, according to Breitbart News.

At the time, the suspect, David Cobb, was held without bail.

Regarding another violent Chicago event that occurred in 2022, murder charges were approved recently for a man accused of fatally shooting a three-year-old boy during a road rage incident, Breitbart News reported Monday.