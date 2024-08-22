Chicago Suffers 22 Shootings Since Start of Democratic National Convention

There have been 22 shootings, resulting in at least six fatalities, in Chicago, Illinois, since Monday, the day on which the Democratic National Convention (DNC) opened its doors in the Windy City.

According to FOX News, Chicago Police Department (CPD) data show that there were eight shootings on Monday, five on Tuesday, and nine on Wednesday. There were a total of six fatalities as a result of these shootings.

Robberies, in addition to the shootings and subsequent fatalities, have forced the CPD to release a “community alert,” according to ABC 7. Police say one of the robbery victims was a Democrat delegate who was in town for the DNC.

This violence comes on the heels of a weekend, August 16-18, in which at least 23 people were shot, four of them fatally.

Ironically, Chicago, like all of Illinois, has many of the very gun controls Democrats are pushing federally as a way to keep Americans safe. Those gun controls include a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period, an “assault weapons” ban, and a “high-capacity” magazine ban.

Moreover, Cook County, where Chicago sits, has its own “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazine ban, meaning some guns and gun accessories are banned twice.

Despite these gun controls, data from the Chicag0 Sun-Times show that 363 people have been killed in Chicago in 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.