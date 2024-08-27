VIDEO: NYC Woman Followed, Choked from Behind in Building’s Lobby

A man is accused of approaching a woman from behind and strangling her in the lobby of her apartment building in Brooklyn.

The incident happened in the building near Prospect Park when the man followed the 25-year-old woman into the building, ABC 7 reported Sunday. He initially stopped at the elevator then moved toward the woman.

As the man allegedly wrapped his arm around her neck and choked her, the woman was able to scream for help and fight back against him.

Video footage appears to show the woman kicking the man’s leg before he finally lets her go and walks away:

NEW: Brooklyn woman is strangled in her apartment building by a man who followed her “shut up” The 25-year-old woman was entering her Brooklyn apartment building around 11;00 p.m. when a man snuck up behind her and strangled her She cried for help, begged him to stop, and… pic.twitter.com/LaY9H04HWy — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 27, 2024

The woman, who was not physically hurt during the incident, later told police that when she told the man to stop, he told her to “shut up.” When the man left, she called 911.

Additional footage shows the moment the man followed her through the building’s front doors:

Now, neighbors in the area feel on edge due to the incident and as police are looking for the man involved. One person, identified as Carlos Vasquez, said, “There have been a lot of weird things happening in this building. I’ve been followed in before myself.”

The news comes as Democrat-run New York City grapples with crime plaguing its residents.

It is interesting to note that a recent Axios report about violent crime dropping in major cities across the United States did not include data for the biggest city in the nation, Breitbart News reported August 12:

Axios reported Monday that preliminary data from some major American cities showed violent crime went down in the first half of 2024. However, the outlet’s article eventually said, “The Major Cities Chiefs Association’s preliminary data did not include New York City — the nation’s largest city — since it did not submit violent crime numbers to the organization for the first half of 2024.”

The Breitbart News article also stated that robberies and assaults were reportedly increasing in New York City’s Central Park which caused residents and tourists to worry about their safety.