A South Carolina mother was arrested in connection with the May fentanyl death of her ten-month-old baby Aminah Gathers, Live 5 News reported on Monday.

Sara Shakeri-Taylor, 39, of Ladson, is facing a homicide by child abuse charge, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lexi Douglas said.

Deputies responded to a home on Hardwood Street on May 15 after reports of an unresponsive infant, according to the report. Shakeri-Taylor was at the home with the child’s father, 41-year-old Sandy Sharron Gathers. Deputies performed life-saving measures before EMS transported the infant to Summerville Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

“An autopsy revealed no obvious injuries or cause for the death of the baby, however, a toxicology exam showed the baby had a large amount of fentanyl in her system. Her death was ruled a fentanyl overdose,” the report reads.

Items deputies collected from the scene tested positive for fentanyl, including baby bottles, formula, a pacifier, and a dollar bill, according to affidavits.

“As a parent, it shakes me to my core to see people be so careless and negligent with their children. This mother made a terrible decision, and she is where she belongs,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “The people of Charleston County should be advised that my deputies work hard to get people like this off the street.”

“Aminah’s death was preventable. She is the victim of a failed system, a fentanyl epidemic and unimaginable neglect by those who were responsible for her care. Aminah will not be forgotten as we seek justice for her and do all we can to prevent this from happening to other children in our community,” coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Gathers and Shakeri-Taylor are also facing charges for allegedly running a dogfighting operation under the guise of an unlicensed “kennel,” according to the report.

“Shakeri-Taylor has also been charged with three counts of conspiracy, three counts of animal fighting or baiting and one count of ill-treatment of animals, charges which are similar to Gathers’ charges,” according to the report.

Detectives allegedly found tethered and caged pitbulls at the home as well as pictures and video evidence of dogfighting, the report stated.