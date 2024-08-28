A California liquor store worker was forced to pull out his firearm to defend himself from a mob of young men attacking him to get into the shop, a shocking video shows.

A mob of teen and young adult males on bicycles pulled up to the Golden Hours Liquor store in Oakland on Saturday afternoon and sparked a conflict with an employee, the Daily Mail reported.

The shop worker, seen in a video posted to Instagram with a beard and sunglasses, appeared to be trying to disperse the crowd of dozens of bikers before one of the aggressors slapped him, knocking off his hat, and another balaclava-wearing attacker sucker-punched him from behind:

Laughs and cheers erupted from the unruly gang as more joined in on jumping the worker, who appeared defenseless until he brandished a handgun and sent the crowd running.

Another angle of the event posted by the same Instagram user shows the shop employee chasing after several individuals before returning to his spot in front of the store to defend it from the remaining stragglers:

The Oakland Police Department confirmed to the Daily Mail that they responded to a suspected shooting in the area around 4:15 p.m., but there were no injuries.

It is unclear if the shooting was done by the unidentified store employee, who did not appear to fire his weapon in the videos.

No arrests have been made, the outlet reported.