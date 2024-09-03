College Wrestler Arrested in Shooting Death of National Title Gymnast

College wrestler Chad T. Richards is under arrest and accused in the shooting death of national title gymnast Kara Welsh.

Breitbart News reported that Welsh was shot and killed in her apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus on August 30.

The City of Whitewater noted that a 23-year-old man was “arrested and confined in the Walworth County Jail” in light of the incident. That man has now been identified as Richards.

Richards was a wrestler on Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team in 2021-2022.

According to the Daily Mail, Welsh and Richards knew each other but the nature of their relationship has not been revealed.

On Tuesday Richards’ bail was set at $1 million, as the judge believed him to be “a significant flight risk.”

Police are asking the DA to bring charges which include “first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed.”

