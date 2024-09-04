Georgia School Shooting Suspect Is 14 Years Old, Unable to Buy Any Guns

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced during a Wednesday presser that the shooting suspect in the Apalachee High School attack is 14 years old.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody minutes after calls of an active shooter came in and will be tried as an adult on murder charges.

The GBI indicated that two students and two teachers were murdered in the attack.

Earlier in the day, Breitbart News reported that Democrats President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Sen. Raphael Warnock (GA), pushed to pass more gun control before facts about the shooting were released.

The gun controls Biden and Harris pushed included point-of-sale gun controls. However, now that the GBI has released the age of the shooter, it is clear that he is too young to buy a gun and, therefore, too young to be impacted by point-of-sale gun controls.

“Under the Gun Control Act (GCA), shotguns and rifles, and ammunition for shotguns or rifles may be sold only to individuals 18 years of age or older,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) notes. “All firearms other than shotguns and rifles, and all ammunition other than ammunition for shotguns or rifles may be sold only to individuals 21 years of age or older.”

The minimum purchase age for handguns is 21 years old.

