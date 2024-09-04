Kamala Harris Pushes Gun Ban and More Controls Before Facts in Georgia Shooting Known

Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the Apalachee High School shooting from the campaign trail, pushing numerous gun controls before knowing the facts about the shooting.

Harris addressed the issue by admitting, “We’re still gathering information about what happened…”

She went on to say, “We have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all.”

Harris then pushed for an “‘assault weapons’ ban and universal background checks and red flag laws.”

She added, “It is a false choice to say you’re either for the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment, and I know we need reasonable gun safety laws in our country.”

Breitbart News noted other Democrat officeholders, including President Joe Biden, pushed for more gun control before the facts were known in the Georgia shooting, as well.

