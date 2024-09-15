A fitness influencer who was shot on Friday during a robbery in Los Angeles is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The owner of the gym-chain known as Self Made Training, Miguel Angel Aguilar, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) after the incident happened in the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle, ABC 7 reported on Sunday.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said four suspects approached a 43-year-old man that afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. and demanded property. At one point, someone fired shots at the man before the group fled.

“The suspects remain outstanding. The police account did not identify Aguilar by name,” the report noted:

In a post on Saturday, the Self Made Family Inc. Instagram account said:

We are heartbroken to share that Miguel was involved in a serious incident last night. He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit. Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many. We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this. During this difficult time, we ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and support for Miguel and his loved ones, and ask that you respect the privacy of his friends and family at this time.

A neighbor whose Ring camera caught the incident told ABC 7 it appeared the suspects followed Aguilar home. The outlet noted the victim has a wife and two daughters.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Aguilar was reportedly trying to protect a woman who was with him at the time of the shooting. The pair is also believed to have had “expensive items” with them. During their investigation, law enforcement officials were able to obtain the license plate number of the suspects’ vehicle, per the outlet:

In March 2022, police in Los Angeles began warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could put them in danger of being robbed, according to Breitbart News.

The LAPD said in a statement, “Over the last year there has been a marked increase of armed robberies involving victims wearing expensive jewelry while in public. If it is visible, it can be a target.”