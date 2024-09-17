Police: Third-Grade Teacher Threatened to Shoot His Students in Louisiana

A third-grade teacher in Union Parish, Louisiana, was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to shoot his students.

The New York Post reported that 70-year-old Robert Mitcham, a teacher at Downsville Community Charter School (DCCS), was “charged with terrorizing after allegedly telling the youngsters that he ‘had bullets for his gun and he would bring it to the school and shoot.'”

KNOE noted that Mitcham also allegedly said that “some of the students would not survive.”

After investigating, Union Parish deputies learned that Mitcham also allegedly told the children that there were “too many of y’all to get rid of” and that he “only had six bullets in his gun.”

Mitcham was arrested and is prohibited from returning to the campus until the case against him has run its course.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates assured parents in a Facebook post, “DCCS has two school resource officers on campus every day. Please utilize these officers to discuss any concerns, especially those of planned acts of violence.”

“Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted online via the Safe Schools Louisiana app or website, the UPSO app, or through Crime Stoppers of Union Parish,” he concluded.

