Mother Arrested in Connection to Baby’s Fentanyl Death in West Virginia

A mother in West Virginia has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of her ten-month-old daughter, WSAZ 3 reported.

Candace Ferrell, 38, of Huntington, has been charged with child neglect resulting in death, the report states, citing court documents.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to live without her. I don’t know. I guess I’ll figure that out as I go,” Ferrell told the outlet.

Her baby daughter was found unresponsive on August 13, 2024. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to court documents.

A search warrant was executed at the home, where investigators say they found approximately 37 blue pills reading, “M30” inside the pack-and-play where the baby was reportedly found.

An autopsy revealed that the baby died as a result of fentanyl intoxication, according to the report.

“I feel so guilty of this happening that it doesn’t matter where it came from. It happened on my watch,” Ferrell told the outlet.

She also warned other parents against making the same mistake.

“The best thing I can say to everybody is do not let your kids around the drug activity. Period. No matter if it’s not you, but people around you. Just don’t do it because anything can happen,” she said.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing, according to the report.