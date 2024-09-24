Son of Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh Arrested for Child Pornography

The son of Ryan Wesley Routh, the latter of whom has been arrested in connection to the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Oran Routh is facing federal charges for the possession of child pornography after investigators searched his home in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to reports, the search was “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation,” per an FBI official. ABC News confirmed that the “unrelated” investigation is indeed in reference to Oran Routh’s father, who was arrested on September 14 in connection to a second assassination attempt against Trump in Florida.

According to the Associated Press (AP), “Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and found hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse, according to the court papers.”

“He faces two charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material,” the AP added.

The arrest follows the Biden-Harris Justice Department (DOJ) releasing a letter allegedly penned by Ryan Routh, who offered $150,000 to “whomever can complete the job” and murder Trump.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Justice Department said it obtained [the letter] through a witness. That witness claimed to have received the letter inside a box months ago, but that individual did not open the box until after hearing about Routh’s involvement in a would-be assassination attempt in Palm Beach on September 14, 2024. The box reportedly contained several missives, one of which seemed to connect to the latest assassination attempt on Trump, with the heading, “Dear World,” apologizing for failing to murder former President Donald Trump. In that particular letter, allegedly penned by Routh, he offers $150,000 to anyone who can finish the job and successfully murder the former president.

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you,” the letter, addressed to the “world,” reads.

“I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can compete the job,” it continues:

Everyone across the globe from the younger to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity.

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who expressed outrage after the Biden-Harris DOJ released the letter, particularly as the federal agency has been historically slow to release missives from suspects in the past.

“WTF!? Why is Kamala’s DOJ publicizing Ryan Wesley Routh putting a bounty on my dad’s head???” he asked:

Florida has also opened an investigation into the assassination attempt on Trump, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that the feds have not been very cooperative.

