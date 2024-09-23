Donald Trump Jr. is calling out the Biden-Harris Justice Department for releasing what is purported to be Ryan Wesley Routh’s letter, putting a “bounty” on his father.

“WTF!? Why is Kamala’s DOJ publicizing Ryan Wesley Routh putting a bounty on my dad’s head???” Don Jr. asked in the wake of the release of the claimed missive.

A witness reportedly received the letter in a box months ago from Routh, but he or she did not open the box until after the failed assassination attempt on September 14. One of the letters in the box, addressed to the world, confirmed that the recent actions of Routh were, in fact, an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Further, in the letter, Routh offered $150,000 to whomever can “finish the job.”

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you,” the letter reads.

“I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can compete the job,” it continues.

“Everyone across the globe from the younger to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity,” it adds.

The contrast is striking, as the Biden-Harris DOJ has been seemingly slow to release manifestos from suspects in the past.

The news comes as Florida continues in its own investigation into the second assassination attempt on Trump, although Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that the feds are not being cooperative.

“This guy, Ryan Routh, committed potential violations of Florida law. So, we have a duty to investigate this. We have a duty to bring the appropriate charges, and we also have a duty to inform the public about how this happened,” DeSantis said, formally assigning the case to the Office of Statewide Prosecutor under the supervision of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R).

Trump has since thanked God for sparing his life not once but twice.

