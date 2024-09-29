A 17-year-old gang member convicted in a double murder in Los Angeles, California, is accused of killing another person.

After the two victims, identified as Alfredo Carrera and his friend, José Flores Velázquez, who had no gang connections, were killed for standing in a gang territory several years ago, Shanice Dyer was charged with premeditated murder by then-District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Fox 11 reported Saturday.

An image shows the two victims:

The East Coast Crips gang member was set to be tried as an adult. However, when District Attorney George Gascón took office in 2020 she was tried as a juvenile and in custody for under four years.

“The same woman who killed Alfredo and Jose is now accused of murder once again, allegedly aiding and abetting in the murder of 21-year-old Joshua Streeter,” the report said.

In a statement on Monday, Association of Deputy District Attorneys President in LA County Michele Hanisee detailed the cases and slammed Gascón:

Streeter was gunned down in a parking lot at the Indian Hill Mall Indoor Swap Meet in Pomona. Dyer, who should have been incarcerated for life, was free—thanks to Gascón’s policies—and now another family is grieving the loss of their loved one. Streeter’s death could have been prevented, but Gascón’s commitment to releasing violent criminals like Dyer back onto the streets has once again resulted in tragedy. The failure here is not just Gascón’s policies, but his philosophy. The very foundation of justice is built upon accountability and ensuring that those who commit heinous acts are held responsible. Gascón has undermined this core principle repeatedly.

In August 2022, a second attempt to recall Gascón failed, Breitbart News reported, noting the failure happened after “officials announced that there were not enough signatures to qualify the recall for the ballot, after observers were excluded from the count.”

The article noted that when Gascón was elected in 2020, he had the backing of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Democrat Party establishment, and millions of dollars from left-wing billionaire donor George Soros.

