Eight migrant men are accused of looting Americans’ homes in flood-ravaged Washington County, Tennessee, following Hurricane Helene, which has left at least 128 people dead and hundreds more missing across Appalachia.

The eight migrants were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and hit with burglary charges for allegedly looting flooded residential homes in the area as well as flooded unoccupied homes.

Some of the unoccupied homes the migrants allegedly looted were “barely still standing,” Washington County officials said, as a result of deadly flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The migrants arrested are:

24-year-old Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo

51-year-old Jesus Leodan Garcia-Peneda

25-year-old Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez

37-year-old Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen

30-year-old Josue Berardo Ortis-Valdez

37-year-old David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo

43-year-old Marvin Hernandez-Martinez

33-year-old Ersy Leonel Ortis-Valdez

According to Washington County officials who spoke to Fox News Digital, all eight migrants are in the United States on temporary work visas. Due to their arrests for looting, officials suggested the migrants could be eligible for arrest and deportation by federal immigration agents.

The eight migrants are each being held on a $20,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.