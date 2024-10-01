A four-year-old boy is in critical condition in Dallas, Texas, after a drunken migrant allegedly crashed into the vehicle he was in, injuring five other children as well.

Jose Castro, a 20-year-old migrant, has been arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, and two counts of collision involving injury.

Police allege that on the evening of September 28, Castro consumed four beers before getting behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevy Malibu. Castro eventually ran a red light and hit a 2016 GMC Acadia carrying eight people, including six children from the ages of 4 months to 17 years.

A 4-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and suffered bone fractures and a lacerated liver. He remains in critical condition at a Dallas hospital. Meanwhile, a 5-year-old boy had to undergo emergency jaw surgery following the crash.

The other four children were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Following the crash Castro allegedly fled the scene and led police on a manhunt. A police K9 ultimately found Castro hiding in bushes in a nearby neighborhood.

Castro remains in Dallas County Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

