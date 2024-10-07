A total of four illegal aliens have now been arrested for allegedly beating, threatening, and robbing a Dallas, Texas, woman in her home last month.

As Breitbart News reported, 28-year-old illegal alien Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez of Venezuela was arrested last week in connection with a violent robbery in a wealthy Dallas neighborhood on September 21.

Following Hernandez-Hernandez’s arrest, Dallas police located and arrested the three other illegal aliens they believe were involved in the violent robbery: 34-year-old Carlos Alberto Martinez-Silva of Venezuela, 20-year-old Yean Brayhan Torrealba-Sanabria of Venezuela, and 27-year-old Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez of Venezuela.

All four illegal aliens have been charged with aggravated robbery and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detainers on them, requesting custody if they are released from jail at any time.

On the evening of September 21, the woman said she pulled up to her home in a wealthy Dallas community near Highland Park and exited her vehicle when she noticed four men approaching her garage. One of the men had a gun pointed toward her and made her get on the ground.

The woman said the gunman hit her in the head multiple times with the gun before she was dragged into her residence and tied up with clothes from her bedroom. The burglars, the woman said, spoke only in Spanish and proceeded through Google Translate to threaten her.

Among the threats was that the men would cut her fingers off one by one if she did not tell them where her safe was in the home. The woman said the men made her go into a bathroom in the house and wait 10 minutes after they exited before moving from the spot.

The burglars allegedly left with $75,000 in cash, a Gucci purse, the woman’s cellphone, and coins. When police arrived at the scene, officers said the residence had been ransacked.

All four illegal aliens remain held at Dallas County Jail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.