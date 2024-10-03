A migrant is among several Spanish-speaking men who are accused of beating, threatening with torture, and burglarizing a woman in Dallas, Texas, last month.

Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez, a 28-year-old migrant, is the only suspect so far who has been arrested by the Colleyville Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary in connection with the violent home burglary.

Police say the other burglars, all Spanish-speakers, are still on the loose.

On the evening of Sept. 21, the woman said she pulled up to her home in the wealthy Dallas community near Highland Park and exited her vehicle when she noticed four men approaching her garage. One of the men had a gun pointed toward her and made her get on the ground.

The woman said the gunman hit her in the head multiple times with the gun before she was dragged into her residence and tied up with clothes from her bedroom. The burglars, the woman said, spoke only in Spanish and proceeded through Google Translate to threaten her.

Among the threats was that the men would cut her fingers off one by one if she did not tell them where her safe was in the home. The woman said the men made her go into a bathroom in the house and wait 10 minutes after they exited before moving from the spot.

The burglars left with $75,000 in cash, a Gucci purse, the woman’s cellphone, and coins. When police arrived on the scene, officers said the residence had been ransacked.

Hernandez-Hernandez had been arrested on Sept. 19 on separate charges but was released from jail on Sept. 20 — a day before the burglary. On Sept. 30, the Colleyville Police Department arrested Hernandez-Hernandez on burglary charges.

Hernandez-Hernandez remains in Dallas County Jail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.