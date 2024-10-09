Minnesota Mom Admits to Sexual Contact with Teen Boys She Met in Hotel Hot Tub

A Minnesota woman has admitted to sexually abusing two teen boys at a hotel she was staying at with her husband and kids.

As Breitbart News reported, 39-year-old Allison Schardin was arrested in early February after being accused of engaging in illegal sexual activity with a pair of youth hockey players that she met at a Roseville hotel.

The mom-of-two from Blaine, was on a “staycation” with her family when she went to the hotel’s hot tub and began talking to two 15-year-old teammates who had traveled from Colorado for a tournament, the Star Tribune reported.

Police said Schardin was complaining of her apparent marital problems to the minors in the hot tub when her husband yelled, “If you don’t come upstairs, our relationship is over,” according to documents obtained by Law and Crime.

The woman eventually left the hot tub, but not before getting the boys’ contact information to message them on Snapchat later that night.

Schardin then messaged one of the teens to say that she had gotten into an argument with her husband and asked to come to the hotel room he was in with two other boys, the complaint stated.

Once inside the room, Schardin asked the boys how old they were and told them they were young enough to be her kids, police said.

She then asked the teens about their sexual activity and began doing sexual acts with two of them while a third minor was watching.

The two boys who she inappropriately touched told police that they felt uncomfortable and eventually asked her to leave.

The complaint detailed how the victims felt pressured into doing more with Schardin:

[Victim 1] said SCHARDIN was saying things like, “let’s just do more,” “let’s have sex,” “we’re already here,” “You already have a 38‐year‐old woman, a female in your bed, don’t you want to do more?” V1 described feeling stuck in the moment and did not know how to say no. He said that in his head, his response was “not really” but he responded by saying “sure,” though he “wasn’t totally on board with it.” V1 ultimately told SCHARDIN that he had to go to bed because he had a game the next day and she left.

Schardin took it further the next day when she showed up to one of the youth team’s hockey games and even continued to message the boys after they returned home to Colorado.

“It was really creepy,” one of the victims told police.

The victims also said that she promised to “do or say anything you want” to keep them from reporting the incident to law enforcement.

It is unclear who made the police report that led to her arrest.

After being taken into custody on third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in February, she admitted to engaging in sex acts with the two victims and asking them for a condom, but “claimed she wasn’t going to go through with ‘it.’”

Despite initially pleading not guilty to the shocking allegations in May, Schardin entered a guilty plea to the third-degree charge on Friday in exchange for dropping the other charge, CBS News reported.

Prosecutors also agreed that they will not pursue a jail sentence of more than eight months but that she will register as a sex offender, according to the Star Tribune.

Schardin is due to be sentenced on January 10, 2025.