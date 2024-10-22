Police: Texas Teacher Accused of Sexual Relationship with 15-Year-Old Boy

A 45-year-old teacher in Texas has been accused of having an improper relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to police.

The Carroll Middle School educator, identified as Angela Barnes, was arrested on Monday after allegedly being exposed as having a romantic relationship with the teenager in June and July, NBC 5 reported on Tuesday.

The outlet noted the pair’s alleged sexual relationship had since ended.

The Keller Police Department began investigating once they were given a tip in September. The woman now faces charges of sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a former student.

According to Fox 4, authorities do not believe there are more victims in the case.

In a statement regarding the issue, Carroll ISD explained the suspect was placed on administrative leave and said it took swift action once it learned of her arrest:

The District was made aware the alleged offense took place off-campus over the summer within the jurisdiction of the Keller Police Department. Based on the information we have received, no incidents occurred on CISD campuses. CISD is working in collaboration with Keller Police and Child Protective Services as they investigate the allegations. The safety and security of all students is always our top priority and any allegations of adult misconduct are addressed promptly and reported immediately to the proper authorities.

A 51-year-old teacher in Garden Ridge, Texas, was recently accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile at a site where a home was under construction, Breitbart News reported on October 7.

In addition, police reportedly arrested a third grade teacher in Virginia over child pornography, the outlet said on Thursday.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website, perpetrators of child sexual abuse can be persons the child or family knows.

“They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child,” the site read, adding, “Child sexual abuse is not only a physical violation; it is a violation of trust and/or authority.”