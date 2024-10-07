A 51-year-old teacher in Garden Ridge, Texas, is accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile.

Comal County deputies were alerted on Thursday about a “suspicious person” at a site where a home was under construction on Citadel Point, KENS 5 reported Friday.

“Deputies made contact with 51-year-old Jennifer Massey, an art teacher at Davenport High School according to the school website, with a male juvenile,” the outlet said. “According to investigation, Massey and the juvenile ‘engaged in sexual contact.'”

An image shows the suspect in the case:

The teacher was taken into custody but her bond has not been set, the KENS 5 article said. She is now facing improper relationship between educator and student charges. It is important to note that the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website said: Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years. … The majority of perpetrators are someone the child or family knows. As many as 93 percent of victims under the age of 18 know the abuser. A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child. In a statement regarding the recent case, Comal ISD said it does not condone such relationships between teachers and their students.