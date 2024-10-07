A 51-year-old teacher in Garden Ridge, Texas, is accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile.
Comal County deputies were alerted on Thursday about a “suspicious person” at a site where a home was under construction on Citadel Point, KENS 5 reported Friday.
“Deputies made contact with 51-year-old Jennifer Massey, an art teacher at Davenport High School according to the school website, with a male juvenile,” the outlet said. “According to investigation, Massey and the juvenile ‘engaged in sexual contact.'”
An image shows the suspect in the case:
The teacher was taken into custody but her bond has not been set, the KENS 5 article said. She is now facing improper relationship between educator and student charges.
It is important to note that the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website said:
Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years.
…
The majority of perpetrators are someone the child or family knows. As many as 93 percent of victims under the age of 18 know the abuser. A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child.
In a statement regarding the recent case, Comal ISD said it does not condone such relationships between teachers and their students.
“Ensuring the safety and security of our students is our top priority. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during their investigation,” the statement read.
In September, a middle school math teacher in El Paso, Texas, was accused of sexually grooming a 12-year-old girl, and has been arrested on two occasions, Breitbart News reported.
