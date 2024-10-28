More than 40 illegal aliens were arrested for looting-related crimes in Pinellas County, Florida, following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri reveals.

From Oct. 2 through Oct. 23, Gualtieri said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a total of 45 individuals on 68 charges, including armed robbery, burglary, loitering and prowling, grand theft, vandalism, and trespassing.

Of those 45 arrested, 41 are illegal aliens from Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Honduras, Venezuela, and other countries, Gualtieri said.

In addition to the arrests, Gualtieri said deputies encountered almost 200 other individuals who were in Pinellas County immediately after the hurricanes who did not belong in the area. Gualtieri said the individuals were not arrested because deputies did not have probable cause.

Of the roughly 200 individuals encountered by deputies, 141 were illegal aliens — mostly from Central and South America, Gualtieri said.

Similarly, as part of the operation, 58 individuals were arrested for unlicensed contracting involving 80 charges where suspects preyed on hurricane victims needing property repairs.

The arrests of illegal aliens for looting post Hurricane Helene come as eight migrants were arrested in Washington County, Tennessee, on looting charges. All those migrants were in the United States on temporary work visas.

