One of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors was attacked and robbed in her apartment, allegedly by a Venezuelan migrant with ties to the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang, reports say.

The New York Police Department arrested Brandon Simosa — who also goes by Brandon Jesus Simoza Seijas –outside the Row Hotel migrant shelter in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, and charged him in the robbery of Bragg’s employee, the New York Post reported.

According to a police report, the assistant prosecutor caught the 25-year-old Simosa masturbating in the hallway of her apartment building and when she confronted him, he attacked her. The incident occurred at around two a.m. on Sunday.

Simosa fled the 44th Street apartment building with the prosecutor’s phone, which police traced to the migrant shelter.

The migrant was charged with sexually motivated robbery, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Police are unsure of the suspect’s recent history, when he came to New York City, and where he has been living. The only address reported was a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in Queens. But federal records state he crossed into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, in October 2023.

Federal records show that he was taken into custody by ICE upon entering the country but was quickly released with a notice to appear before an immigration judge in New York City. He was also set to be deported, but federal authorities threw out the case in February without explanation.

Despite the reversal of his deportation order, Simosa has also amassed a lengthy arrest record in New York City. He has been arrested for assault, grand larceny, robbery, retail theft, and even transit incidents.

Several of his cases are still outstanding, including his arrest for a November 11 incident at a Times Square CVS, an August 5 arrest for grand larceny at a Macy’s store, and a robbery at a Flushing supermarket on June 13.

The Manhattan DA is the far-left Democrat prosecutor who attempted to prosecute President-elect Donald Trump. The former president has called for an “immediate dismissal” of the Manhattan DA’s charges in Bragg’s business records case against Trump.

Bragg is also being criticized for prosecuting Marine veteran Daniel Penny whom he is charging in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who threatened subway passengers.

To many, Penny is an American hero who deserves to be praised for helping keep people safe from a dangerous man who threatened to kill people.

