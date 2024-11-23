An Oklahoma dental assistant is accused of recording and sharing videos of himself sexually assaulting 16 patients, six of whom were minors, while they were sedated for surgery, police said.

Cody Allen Stolfa, 35, allegedly committed the horrendous crimes while working at Central Oklahoma Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in Stillwater in 2021, the Stillwater Police Department (SPD) said Friday:

Stillwater Police Present Multiple Charges Against Stolfa(Stillwater, OK) – Stillwater Police Department (SPD) has led… Posted by Stillwater Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2024

Stolfa was originally arrested on July 10 after the FBI presented the SPD with a video recorded in 2021 that was “discovered on the dark web” before detectives uncovered “several videos and photographs that revealed multiple sexual offenses,” the police statement said.

Just this week, SPD presented 15 additional victims besides the one in the first video and new investigative findings to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

“All victims were positively identified and notified,” SPD noted.

The first video was unearthed in Australia, where someone saw a recording of an unconscious patient being sexually assaulted and reported it to the authorities, Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas told KFOR.

Australian authorities then used facial recognition technology to identify Stolfa and contacted the FBI and SPD.

According to affidavits obtained by KFOR, Stolfa allegedly “sexually assaulted, battered, abused and/or sodomized 16 young male patients, six of them minors.”

The victims, who are all now adults, ranged in age from 15-23 over the three-month period in 2021 when the alleged crimes took place.

According to Thomas, “none of them knew this happened to them until they were contacted by SPD and made aware.”

“It’s just really gross,” she said. “He’s very brazen, scary guy.”

Prosecutors also said that he recorded himself committing “crimes against nature” on an animal on several occasions, and possessed over 10,000 files — 3.2 terabytes — of child sexual abuse material.

The files allegedly discovered on Stolfa’s devices include “images from infancy to adult,” Thomas said, adding that the disgraced dental assistant is also accused of sending the material to people online, including one of his acquaintances in Stillwater.

Stolfa was only employed with Central Oklahoma Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates from June to September 2021 before being fired for “poor job performance,” KFOR reported.

When patients were under sedation, Thomas said that there were “supposed to be three in the room at one time,” but there “apparently” was no one else besides Stolfa and the victim when he allegedly recorded his crimes.

“He’ll look at the video when he’s making the video,” the district attorney said, explaining that the recordings only lasted for a few seconds at a time. “And this all takes place in seconds because someone else could walk in the room at any minute.”

She added that the clinic’s management have claimed that they were unaware of any of this taking place and that they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Stolfa has been in custody in the Payne County jail without bond since his July 10 arrest, and is now facing the following charges:

Sexual Battery: 10 counts

Forcible Sodomy: 5 counts

Child Exploitation: 6 counts

Clandestine Recording: 4 counts

Sodomy- Victim Under 16: 2 counts

Lewd Acts to Child: 1 count

One of his alleged victims has already filed a civil lawsuit, according to KFOR.