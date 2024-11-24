Federal officials are reportedly not saying anything regarding a “humanitarian flight” convicted killer Jose Ibarra, an illegal alien, was given in 2023.

Fox News reported on Sunday that officials would not give the outlet more information about the flight Ibarra, who was recently convicted of murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley, received from New York City to Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley, who was a nursing student, was killed in Athens, Georgia, on February 22 by Ibarra after he stalked her as she jogged that morning on the University of Georgia (UGA) campus, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

During Ibarra’s trial on Monday, prosecutors showed an image of Ibarra’s Delta Air Lines ticket going from New York to Atlanta, which was dated September 28, 2023. The Fox article continued:

FBI Special Agent Jamie Hipkiss said a photo of the boarding pass was pulled from a WhatsApp account associated with Ibarra. Ibarra’s former roommate, Rosbeli Flores-Bello, testified on Monday that she and Ibarra — both Venezuelan nationals who connected in Queens, New York, in 2023 after meeting through a mother-in-law — went to the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan in September of that year to request a “humanitarian flight” to Atlanta. Ibarra’s brother, Diego, promised they would find work in Athens, Georgia.

The Roosevelt became an immigration processing center in May 2023. The so-called “reticketing center” is a place that offers services to those who have just arrived in America and are seeking asylum, per the city’s officials.

However, “President-elect Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan has vowed to put an end to this practice. Homan served in Trump’s first administration as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the Fox report said.

Ibarra is reportedly a member of the Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua, according to Breitbart News.

The illegal alien crossed the United States-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, on September 8, 2022. The outlet stated:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials cited a lack of “detention capacity” as the reason that Ibarra was awarded parole via Biden-Harris’s parole pipeline and released into the United States interior. At the time of Ibarra’s apprehension near the border, though, more than 8,000 detention beds were available for use by DHS.

Meanwhile, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) criticized the refusal to testify publicly to Congress by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray regarding Riley’s case, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

Mayorkas and Wray were scheduled to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, but hours prior to that appearance their offices said they would not be going to the hearing.