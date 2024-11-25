Ex-Macy’s Worker Accused of Hiding Up to $154 Million in Expenses

Macy’s has accused an employee of hiding up to $154 million of expenses.

The business is delaying the release of its full quarterly results after finding out about the alleged activity, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday.

The article continued:

The retailer said Monday that it identified an issue related to delivery expenses in one of its accrual accounts earlier this month. An independent investigation and forensic analysis found that a single employee with responsibility for small package delivery expense accounting intentionally made erroneous accounting accrual entries to hide roughly $132 million to $154 million of expenses from the fourth quarter of 2021 through the fiscal quarter ended November 2. The company recognized about $4.36 billion of delivery expenses during the same time period.

The AP article also said “Macy’s said is it delaying reporting its third-quarter earnings results to complete an independent investigation. It anticipates reporting its full third-quarter financial results by Dec. 11.”

CNBC Television reported the employee is no longer working for the company, and the outlet noted that Macy’s said its third quarter net sales had dipped 2.4 percent.

According to the New York Times, “The company’s overall sales were dragged down by weak sales at Macy’s stores and its digital business.”

“But comparable sales at 50 locations that represent the company’s future — based on geography, staffing and other factors — rose 1.9 percent, the third consecutive quarter of growth,” the article stated