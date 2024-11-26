An anti-police activist who is accused of using charitable funds to spend on himself is in deep legal trouble.

The Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia is suing an individual identified as Raheem AI’s Executive Director Brandon Anderson, Fox News reported Tuesday:

In its announcement on Monday, Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb’s office detailed the accusations against the man, noting it was suing Raheem AI and Anderson, its founder:

Anderson diverted $75,000 of nonprofit funds for his own personal use. Since 2021, Anderson repeatedly used Raheem AI’s funds for personal use: spending over $40,000 on a luxury vacation rental service that allows members to stay in high-end mansions and penthouse apartments, $10,000 on hotels and Airbnb’s for personal travel — including to a Cancun resort, $10,000 on designer clothing brands, and $5,000 on emergency veterinary services. None of these expenses furthered Raheem AI’s stated nonprofit purpose.

The office also alleged “Raheem AI failed to properly oversee the organization’s finances,” and “Anderson and Raheem AI failed to pay their District employee,” adding that “Anderson and Raheem AI forced their employee into an illegal noncompete clause.”

The attorney general’s office said Raheem AI is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to improve transparency and accountability in law enforcement.

The announcement continued:

With this lawsuit, OAG is seeking a Court order to dissolve Raheem AI as a District nonprofit corporation, recover misused funds and direct them to appropriate charitable purposes, permanently bar Anderson from serving as an officer or director of any District nonprofit, award Raheem AI’s Deputy Director the wages she is owed plus damages, and award penalties to the District for each violation of the WCPL.

The Fox article said Anderson has reportedly denied misusing the money.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Schwalb alleged “Raheem AI and its director violated almost every principle of nonprofit governance imaginable — taking advantage of donors to fund lavish vacations and shopping sprees while failing to pay their employee”:

“We are taking action to recoup the misused funds and prevent future abuse,” he added.

The case is District of Columbia v. Anderson, in the U.S. Superior Court of the District of Columbia.