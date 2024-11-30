Police in New York City arrested two suspected members of the gang Tren de Aragua on Wednesday who are believed to be linked to violence at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

The suspects allegedly connected to the Venezuelan gang were identified as 23-year-old Denyeer Aramillo Meneses and 25-year-old Edison Pena Angulo, Fox News reported on Friday.

The NYPD’s gang task force and officials with Homeland Security arrested the pair following a major credit card scam and drug trafficking bust.

Images show to two suspects in the case:

Authorities reportedly nabbed 15 suspected members of the gang following a lengthy investigation regarding a drug ring that apparently sold several different types of narcotics in New York City, while also allegedly taking part in credit card fraud and violent crimes.

According to sources, officials located multiple firearms during the raid. The Fox article reported, “The two gang members’ federal indictments and offenses remain sealed, and it is unclear what charges they face. In Aurora, both men were charged with menacing with a firearm and first-degree burglary.”

Meneses, Angulo and four other armed men were captured on video knocking on apartment doors at Aurora’s The Edge at Lowry Complex on August 18. Police said they knocked on two apartment doors, busted inside and threatened occupants. Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo, 25, was fatally shot in the incident.

Video footage shows the incident outside the apartment in Aurora when several men approached the door, per Fox 31 Denver.

The two suspects who were recently arrested entered the United States illegally, the outlet said:

In September, Breitbart News reported that families were fleeing Colorado apartment buildings populated by the Venezuelan gang members.

Following that report, uncovered documents showed law enforcement officials’ warnings that Aurora, Colorado, was under threat from Tren de Aragua well before the reports of its presence in several apartment complexes, a Breitbart News article published in October said.

The report noted that the state’s Democrat governor denied those facts surrounding the issue.

“One document, for instance, showed that law enforcement officials discovered the Venezuelan gang had chosen the Denver area to serve as their U.S. headquarters because of the state’s extremely lenient immigration and sanctuary policies,” the article said.