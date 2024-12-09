A San Francisco woman who wanted to “defund the police” is complaining online after thieves stole “everything” she owned from a U-Haul truck last week — and being mocked by social media users pointing out the irony.

“Hey guys. If you see a 26 foot uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it,” Darcie Bell, who goes by @neo_antiquarian on X, wrote Saturday:

She then called on San Francisco Board of Supervisors — President Aaron Peskin (D), Supervisor Rafael Mandelman (D), and Mayor London Breed (D) — to help “get my stuff back”:

“… but also; maybe you could do something to make sure that companies like uhaul put gps on their vehicles so when theft occurs, I could at least know where my stuff went,” Bell added.

In a followup post, she gave the thieves permission to keep most of her belongings but to return the “sentimental stuff”:

“I just want my shit back, the sentimental stuff, please. I don’t about the people who stole it, people steal shit, I just hope they take the stuff they need and I can recover the personal stuff that’s the stuff I’m struggling with,” she wrote.

Back in 2022, Bell lamented how “promises to defund cops” went unfulfilled:

“When we locked down & people had time to get angry & organize, we took to the streets to demand justice. Lots of promises to defund cops that never happened. No matter how bad this pandemic gets, they’ll never give us the ability to do that again,” Bell said. “They’ll always prioritize cops.”

Tom Wolf, a San Francisco drug addiction recovery advocate, said, “I’m not trying to be mean, but Darcie has spent years railing against the police and public safety, while scolding people like me for supporting accountability”:

“It’s all good until it happens to you,” he added.

X owner Elon Musk also chimed in, saying “Turns out police are very important”:

“What a crybaby. Whoever took her stuff clearly needed it more than her. How about showing some empathy to society’s victims, for once,” another X user joked:

Just hours after she filed a police report, Bell told the New York Post that authorities have not done “shit.”

“I haven’t found my shit! The cops didn’t do shit! U-Haul made me file a fucking police report!” she complained. “There’s cameras all over this city. They haven’t done shit! … I just want my stuff back!”