A stranger is accused of trailing a 26-year-old woman before brutally beating and raping her early Wednesday morning in New York City, law enforcement said.

The woman was walking in the Bronx at 3:30 a.m., on Virginia Avenue near Wood Avenue in Parkchester, when the man, later identified as 21-year-old Gregory Williams, began following her, the New York Post reported, citing authorities.

Police said Williams allegedly caught up to the woman and ambushed her, punching her several times on the right side of her body before raping her. Williams, of the Bronx, fled the scene of the attack, but was located at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

Williams is facing charges for two counts of first-degree rape, third-degree assault, third-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree harassment, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD)

“Williams, dressed in a black hoodie and red and black pajama pants, remained quiet as he was walked out of an NYPD station house by detectives Wednesday night,” according to the report.