Bodycam Video Released of Shootout Between Chicago Police and Man Who Allegedly Shot Jewish Resident

Bodycam video has been released of the reported shootout between Chicago Police officers and a man who allegedly shot a Jewish resident in the street in West Rogers Park in October.

The video appears to show Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi opening fire at police officers after he had allegedly fled the scene of the wounding of a 39-year-old Jewish man but had returned to confront police. He reportedly yelled, “Allah Akbar” while firing on the Jewish man.

Abdallahi was arrested after the shootout and charged with the attack on the Jewish man walking to a synagogue.

The video was released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The footage apparently shows Abdallahi darting from alley to alley firing at police as officers return fire. Eventually, Abdallahi is seen lying on his side with police yelling at him to move to his stomach. When he begins moving again, officers then fire several more shots.

Officers soon approach Abdallahi and render aid for his bullet wounds.

The suspect was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery, as well as a hate crime.

Abdallahi was transferred from St. Francis hospital to the Cook County Jail medical facility on November 15, officials reported. But on November 30, the suspect was found hanging in his cell from a suicide attempt. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was also reported that Abdallahi is another one of Joe Biden’s catch and release migrants.

