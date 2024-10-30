Report: Suspect in Chicago Shooting of Jewish Man Is Catch-and-Release Illegal Migrant

The man who allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” and shot a Jewish man in Chicago on October 27 is an illegal migrant let loose inside the U.S. thanks to President Joe Biden’s catch-and-release program at the southern border, according to Fox News.

The alleged shooter is from the African and Muslim country of Mauritania, according to Fox reporter Bill Melugin, who added that he “was caught & released in Border Patrol’s San Diego, CA sector in March 2023.”

The report continued:

Police say 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi walked up to the Orthodox Jew, who was wearing traditional Jewish clothing, and shot him multiple times without saying a word. He then got into a shootout with responding officers, and he was shot himself. He is now charged with 14 felonies.

Multiple news reports said the shooteryelled “Allahu Akbar,” or “Allah Is Supreme.”

Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, has allowed millions of inadmissible economic migrants to be released once they are registered at the border. Republicans protest the catch-and-release policy, but it is defended by Democrats and left-wing judges.

Mayorkas claims he does not have the resources needed to detain the migrants, as required by law.

But he is also spending billions of dollars to transport, feed, and house millions of migrants in many cities and towns. Mayorkas is also spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help protect religious sites — such as synagogues — from terror attacks by the people he is releasing into the United States.

The migrant inflow includes a rising number of young men from Mauritania, many of whom move to Midwest towns for slaughterhouse jobs.

Breitbart News reported in June:

Oumar Ball, a man native to the small majority Muslim West African country of Mauritania, arrived in Cincinnati in 2000. By 2010, he had become a U.S. citizen. Now, he is working to settle as many of his fellow Muslims in Cincinnati’s Mount Airy neighborhood as he can. However, he has often encountered a problem in the Queen City: housing. The city does not have a shelter system, and there is no “right to shelter” like there is in Massachusetts and New York. So, Ball has struggled to find places for his migrant friends to stay. The housing issue has caused him to stockpile them illegally in tiny apartments and homes of volunteers, including his own.

The Mauritian economic migrants usually apply for asylum while citing internal power struggles in their home country. That application keeps them in the United States for several years, allowing them to earn money and summon more friends and relatives from their Islamic homeland.

Since 2021, the public has increasingly called for tighter curbs on migrants. The Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported on October 29:

47 percent of Americans overall support rounding up and deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally, even if it takes setting up military encampments, a recent poll from the Public Religion Research Institute found.

… Thirty nine percent of American Jews, per the same PRRI poll, supported the idea of militarized camps for undocumented immigrants. And according to a Jewish Democratic Council of America poll from September, though immigration is only a top two issue for 14 percent of American Jews, that number increases to 21 percent for Orthodox Jews.

However, many Democrats have lashed back by calling Republicans “fascists” and “Nazis.”