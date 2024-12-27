A shocking video shows an enraged Chipotle customer getting behind the counter to make her own burrito bowl because they apparently did not add enough meat, violently attacking one of the employees when he tried to stop her.

A clip with 8.2 million views on X shows the angry woman pushing and shoving her way to the ingredient line before aggressively scooping spoonfuls of toppings into her bowl:

“Just let her make her food!” one bystander could be heard exclaiming as the woman yelled at the Chipotle employees to “Watch out! … I don’t give a fuck!”

As the shocked workers appeared to back off to avoid further confrontation, the woman said, “Thank you … y’all got me fucked up,” as she drizzled sour cream on top of her food.

Things went further south when one fed-up male employee attempted to snatch the bowl out of her hands, prompting her to swing it hard and allegedly strike him in the face with it.

“Bitch, watch out!” she yelled, before the 24-second video ended.

The incident took place at a location in the Brentwood neighborhood of Washington, DC, on Saturday, according to WUSA9.

The employee who reportedly had the bowl flung at him was identified as Roberto Hernandez by the outlet.

“I was mad, upset. But I’m a man you know. I can’t hit a female,” Hernandez said. “So I walked away.”

According to the employee, the customer in question angrily came into the shop over an UberEats order that apparently lacked the “double” amount of meat she claimed to have ordered.

After demanding a refund and getting told that she would have to contact UberEats for one, Hernandez said the woman escalated the situation.

The woman, though not identified, also spoke with WUSA9, claiming that the employees hit her.

“Before I threw the bowl on him or anything, all of them put their hands on me first,” she told the outlet. “… I wasn’t aggressive toward them until I got assaulted. The video was cut short.”

Hernandez claimed that the woman seen in the video has been harassing him online since the altercation.

“Yesterday, she was saying, ‘I’m going to come back and stab them and take their life,'” the worried employee said. “I was scared. She was scaring my coworkers too.”

He also said the viral video is “triggering” for him to watch, and complained that Chipotle corporate has not reached out to him despite being employed there for two years.

In a statement to WUSA9, a spokesperson for Chipotle said they “hope justice will be served”:

At Chipotle, the health and safety of our employees is our greatest priority. We are grateful for their hard work every day and do not condone guests who mistreat our team members. We are working cooperatively with local law enforcement and hope justice will be served for the individual who did not treat our employees with the respect that they deserve.

While local police told the outlet that they had not received a report about the incident, the Chipotle spokesperson said they are planning to file one.

The alleged angry Chipotle bowl-thrower intends to sue the restaurant, the New York Post reported.