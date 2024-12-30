A bystander rescued an abandoned newborn from the cold on Sunday morning in New York, PIX11 News reported.

The good Samaritan, Mamadou Hafiz Jallow, found the baby outside around 6:05 a.m. wrapped in blankets in a tote bag outside a home on Rev. James A Polite Avenue in The Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Hafiz Jallow, who lives close to where the baby was abandoned, brought the child inside for safety while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

“I didn’t want to mess up any evidence but it was too cold,” Hafiz Jallow told the outlet. “I had to take the baby from outside, put it [inside].”

Police said the baby is in stable condition, and they are still investigating the abandonment. On Monday, police released surveillance footage of an individual wearing a black face mask and carrying a green tote bag.

New York’s Safe Haven law allows unharmed newborns to be surrendered legally up to 30 days old to hospitals, police stations, and fire stations.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, download the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.