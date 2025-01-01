Authorities are working to “bring those who may have been part of this incident to justice,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) said in an update on Wednesday following the horrific New Year’s attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, implying that more than one person may have been involved.

“This is a fluid situation and we are in coordination with numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure a complete and thorough investigation to bring those who may have been part of this incident to justice,” Landry said, heavily implying that more than one individual could have been involved in the attack, which resulted in at least ten dead and 35 more wounded.

“We recognize that there are tourists around us, and we urge all to avoid the French Quarter as this is an active investigation,” he continued.

“We understand the concerns of the community and want to reassure everyone that the safety of the French Quarter and the city of New Orleans remains our top priority,” the governor added.

His remarks came ahead of a scheduled press conference on the attack, which — despite initial confusion sown by the FBI– is now being investigated as an act of terrorism. The FBI said in statement that it is “working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism,” and President Joe Biden confirmed that as well.

The suspect, who plowed a truck through a crowd of people before opening fire, has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar. Nola.com reported that the 42-year-old suspect had an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag in the truck as well.

The New Orleans Police Department is expected to hold an update on what it describes as the “terrorist incident” at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

This story is developing.