A man is accused of killing a pregnant woman and her two unborn babies in Wentzville, Missouri, in October.

A grand jury indicted Darryl K. Tyson Jr., 39, in the death of 28-year-old BreAnna Johnson, who was pregnant with twins, First Alert 4 reported on Dec. 31. He is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and domestic assault.

Prosecutors allege that he shot and killed Johnson and her two unborn babies. Tyson and Johnson were in a relationship, according to prosecutors.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Katie Lynn Court on October 31, 2023. Wentzville police responded to the scene and found Johnson dead. Johnson additionally had two children, a 6-month-old and a 17-month-old, besides being four months pregnant with twins, according to the report.

Tyson had previously been arrested for domestic violence, according to the report. Police investigated Johnson’s death as a domestic violence situation.

“The domestic violence victim support organization JADASA told First Alert 4 after Johnson’s death that she sought help in the months prior,” the report states.

Twenty-four hours before Johnson’s death, police responded to her residence. Tyson had allegedly physically assaulted her by “throwing a phone striking [her] in the head,” according to court documents.

The grand jury officially filed the indictment on December 19. The judge set Tyson’s bond at $1 million, cash only, according to the report.