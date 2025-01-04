Police: Michigan High School Teacher Caught Drug Dealing in Public

A Detroit-area public school teacher was arrested after allegedly making a drug deal in public, police said.

Christopher Michael Filiccia, a 46-year-old teacher at Lincoln High School in Warren, Michigan, was observed by police on Tuesday parking at a 7-Eleven and making a “brief transaction” with another man who arrived in a separate vehicle, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Warren police then conducted a traffic stop and search of Filiccia’s car, allegedly finding illegal drugs.

They attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the other man, identified as Deangelo Ramone Daniel, but he allegedly fled before eventually being apprehended, police said.

A search warrant was then executed at Daniel’s home, which he shares with Raquel Dubose and their children, leading police to allegedly find illegal drugs and firearms that were left accessible to the children.

Upon searching Dubose’s vehicle, police said they also found a stolen firearm.

If convicted of his felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, the high school teacher can face up to four years in prison.

Daniel and Dubose are facing a slew of other charges, including six felonies each and several misdemeanor counts of child abuse.