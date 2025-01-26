A principal and a teacher in Cocoa Beach, Florida, were arrested following a house party on January 19 involving over 100 juveniles, police said.

When police officers responded to a call about a house party, they arrived at the scene to find the young people wearing matching T-shirts and many of them were drinking alcohol, Cocoa Beach Police Detective Sergeant Taylor Payne explained, according to a Space Coast Daily report Saturday.

Authorities identified Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, as the homeowner. At the scene, officers found one juvenile on the home’s lawn heavily intoxicated and needing medical attention.

An image shows the principal:

During the officers’ investigation, Hill-Brodigan apparently switched off the home’s outside lights and went back inside the house. Therefore, crews with Brevard County Fire Rescue had to use auxiliary lighting on their vehicle to give the juvenile on the lawn medical treatment.

An intoxicated woman at the scene was identified as 45-year-old Karly Anderson, who told officers she was a teacher who attended the gathering.

Sgt. Payne noted, “It was later discovered that she was a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School.”

The alcohol at the party was found in coolers at the home, Florida Today reported on Saturday, noting that “a juvenile was also arrested on a suspected DUI after a nearby traffic stop.”

Hill-Brodigan has over the years held different roles within Brevard Public Schools (BPS), and had also been named Teacher of the Year while Anderson has reportedly taught in the school system since 2006.

“After interviewing teenagers and parents, officers arrested Anderson and Hill-Brodigan on charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” the Today article said.

Meanwhile, BPS told News4Jax the two suspects were placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, BPS said, “We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority.”

As officers responded to the initial call about the party, they also received a hoax swatting call, according to Fox 35.

Payne said, “We believe this was made to have officers leave that area. This phone call detailed that there were people holding people at gunpoint, people were shooting weapons off, and this was alleged to be at the skate park, then Sidney Fischer Park.”

It remained unclear who made the hoax swatting call.

Per the Today report, “Hill-Brodigan was released on bail for $3,500 on Saturday morning. Anderson was released on a $3,000 bail, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office website.”