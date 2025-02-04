An illegal alien’s deal with Queens prosecutors helped him avoid jail for allegedly raping a woman in 2023, but federal agents have reportedly taken him into custody.

Authorities nabbed the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Kail Cadenas of Ecuador, on Monday in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, the New York Post reported, noting it was weeks after he was cut loose in the criminal case.

The outlet continued:

According to federal immigration sources, Cardenas arrived in the US from Ecuador on a visitor visa in September 2016 but remained in the country after his legal status expired in July 2021. The illegal migrant was accused of molesting a woman who passed out at an apartment party in Jamaica on Jan. 29, 2023. The victim told authorities she woke up as Cardenas was raping her, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

The suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault, which could have landed him in prison for up to 25 years if he was convicted on the top charge.

However, he plead guilty to a lesser third-degree rape charge in a deal that included him finishing a year of sex offender counseling. If he completed the counseling, he would not have to go to jail.

His charge was lowered to third-degree sexual abuse and “Cardenas was sentenced on January 13 to time already served in jail and released — with the court issuing an order of protection for him to stay away from the victim, records show,” according to the Post.

However, federal officials reportedly nabbed him on Monday, the Post said, noting there have recently been mass arrests of accused illegal migrant criminals across New York.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the recent arrest, one person writing, “Feds: doing the job that liberal cities refuse to do.”

“One year of ‘counseling’ for rape. What the hell kind of punishment is that? NY is a shithole,” another user said.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem recently joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and officers in New York City targeting accused criminal migrants, per Breitbart News.

“Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody – thanks to @ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” she wrote in the caption of a video showing the operation:

According to DHS, President Donald Trump’s ICE agency deported 7,300 illegal migrants during his first week back in office, per Breitbart News.