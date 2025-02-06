Suitcase Stuffed with Human Remains Found in New York City River

Police initiated an investigation after passersby discovered a suitcase stuffed with human remains in a New York river.

The passersby saw the suitcase in the East River near Governor’s Island and police officers recovered it from the water.

Law enforcement took the luggage for examination, but it was not immediately clear if the remains were male or female. Officers did confirm that the remains were of an adult.

The cause of death remains a mystery at this time and it is also uncertain how long the suitcase was in the river.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) Harbor Unit said in a statement to the Daily Mail, “On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at approximately 1730 hours, NYPD’s Harbor Unit retrieved a suitcase containing human remains in the East River in the vicinity of Governor’s Island, within the confines of the 1st Precinct.”

“The suitcase containing human remains was transported to Pier 17. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the individual deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing,” the NYPD Harbor Unit continued.

In a somewhat similar case in September, Suffolk County Police said officers responded to reports of suspicious activity in a wooded area in Huntington.

A woman who identified herself as Taylor made the call to law enforcement after coming across a black suitcase with human body parts sticking out.

Before that discovery, separated human heads were discovered in Amityville, Long Island, in March involving two victims and four suspects.

The four suspects were charged over the mysterious murders, which law enforcement said may be linked to a love triangle.

“The four were each charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence by concealing or destroying, and concealment of a human corpse,” the Daily Mail wrote.