Police: Woman Slashed Boyfriend’s Neck in Fight over Wedding Plans

A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck when an argument about a wedding venue turned violent in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Kailee Brantner, Fox 6 reported on Tuesday, citing a criminal complaint.

Police responded to a home after a man called saying his girlfriend had stabbed him. They found him holding a towel on his neck. Officers also noticed the suspect sitting on a couch and a large kitchen knife with red liquid on its blade.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

The victim later told a detective he and the woman had a disagreement about using the residence as a wedding venue.

Brantner is reportedly the “bride-to-be” and the case surrounds their wedding, per the Daily Mail.

The Fox 6 report continued:

The victim told police he “had woken up to text messages and screenshots between the defendant and his mother, and this caused an argument,” the complaint says. Court filings say the victim said he returned home from work early and that “the defendant attacked him without warning.” When he pushed her away and walked into the kitchen, she followed him and grabbed a knife. The complaint says moments later, “the defendant attacked him and tore his whole shirt off.”

The altercation apparently continued as the victim went into the basement to gather some of his belongings where the suspect allegedly followed him and swung the knife at him. The second time she allegedly did so, the man said he felt the knife in his neck.

Prior to the violent incident when the boyfriend reportedly woke to find the text messages between the suspect and his mother, the Mail report said “Brantner told police his response to seeing the texts made her feel ‘uncomfortable’ with him being in her home near her daughter.”

The pair reportedly later admitted to assaulting each other and the woman claimed he hit her and that she was afraid he would “batter her” during the argument, per the Mail.

“At one point during their argument, Brantner’s boyfriend taunted her that ‘she was not going to win and laughed that she was going to get her daughter taken away’, Brantner claimed,” the report said.

The suspect was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon in a domestic abuse situation and posted a $3,500 bond.

However, she was ordered to say a mile away from the victim until she appears in court again in the next few days.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident, one account writing, “Taking Bridezilla to the next level…” while another user said, “The marriage probably won’t last.”